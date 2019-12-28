TCG BDC Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

TCG BDC stock remained flat at $$14.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. TCG BDC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

