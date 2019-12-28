Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecogen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 24,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,059. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

