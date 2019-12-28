Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Telefonica stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.16. 1,460,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,459. Telefonica has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Telefonica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telefonica by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Telefonica by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

