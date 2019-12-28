Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23, 145,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 392,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

