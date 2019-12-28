TenX Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. TenX has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $615,406.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,902,785 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, BigONE, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Neraex, HitBTC, COSS, Bithumb, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

