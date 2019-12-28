Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,663,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,924 shares.The stock last traded at $69.63 and had previously closed at $68.99.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teradyne by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

