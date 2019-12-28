Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

