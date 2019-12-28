Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 678,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $611.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.