The India Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:IFN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

