TheStreet Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to C

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.