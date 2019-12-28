TheStreet Upgrades Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) to “C-“

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Care.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRCM opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Care.com by 5,040.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.