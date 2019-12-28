Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the November 28th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,629. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

