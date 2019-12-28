Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 996,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 444,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Tocagen Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tocagen by 151.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

