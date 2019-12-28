Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the November 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

