Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 12,122,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,507,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

