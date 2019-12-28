Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.
Transurban Group stock opened at A$15.61 ($11.07) on Friday. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of A$11.50 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of A$16.06 ($11.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.52.
Transurban Group Company Profile
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
