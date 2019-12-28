Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

Transurban Group stock opened at A$15.61 ($11.07) on Friday. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of A$11.50 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of A$16.06 ($11.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.52.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.