Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 65,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

