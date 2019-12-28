Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.93. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,453,649 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.