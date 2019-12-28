Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after buying an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,303,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. Twilio has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

