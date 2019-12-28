Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08, 499,790 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 606,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,000. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

