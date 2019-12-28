Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.57.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average is $283.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

