Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.25. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$9.65 and a 52 week high of C$20.36.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni Select will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

