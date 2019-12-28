Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,189. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

