Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.27. 31,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Unitil has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $913.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unitil by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 182,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 36.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.