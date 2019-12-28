Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 193.8% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 73.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Upland Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 291,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

