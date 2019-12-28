US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

US Concrete stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. 95,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in US Concrete by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

