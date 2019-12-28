USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUYN opened at $15.38 on Friday. USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

