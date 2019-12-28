VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Up 4.9%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15, 11,381 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 186,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 186,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

