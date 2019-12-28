Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 203.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of VER traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 5,207,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

