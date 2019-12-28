Vertcoin Price Tops $0.16 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.57 million and $132,204.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00621310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00385800 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,748,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, YoBit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.