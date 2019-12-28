Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall Sells 24,700 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$207,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,079,230.87.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$90,274.17.

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.48 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.67.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIT shares. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on Victoria Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

