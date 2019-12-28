Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.32, approximately 3,196,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,869,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,322 shares of company stock worth $1,125,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

