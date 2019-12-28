Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 469,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,646. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

