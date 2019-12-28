Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

XHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

