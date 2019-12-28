Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 1,156,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,160. Xerox has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

