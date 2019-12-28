YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.30

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 20603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

