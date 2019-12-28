Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. TD Securities increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

