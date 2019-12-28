Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 28th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AUY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.99.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $72,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 459.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,030 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.