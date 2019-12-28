Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.05. 1,782,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,346. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.26.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

