Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,750,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,814% from the previous session’s volume of 666,310 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.16.

YTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

