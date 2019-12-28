York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

YORW stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 55,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,974. York Water has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.19.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. Research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YORW. ValuEngine cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

