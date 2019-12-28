Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AAON’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AAON by 34.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. AAON has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.