Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $61.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $61.54 million. Digi International reported sales of $62.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $316.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $320.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.