Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,420 shares of company stock worth $2,437,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.