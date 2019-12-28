Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Camtek reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $400.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

