Zacks: Analysts Expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.73) and the highest is ($1.67). Iterum Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($7.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.00% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of ITRM traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 10,277,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

