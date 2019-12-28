Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.69.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.