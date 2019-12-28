Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $4.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the highest is $4.35. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $17.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $20.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

ORLY opened at $437.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $329.86 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,152 shares of company stock worth $36,076,988. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

