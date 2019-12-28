Zacks: Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ASTC stock remained flat at $$1.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Astrotech has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.50.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

