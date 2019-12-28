Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.25. J M Smucker reported earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after acquiring an additional 588,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $128.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

